It’s No Bra Day But People Are Misunderstanding Its Very Important Reason

by : Hannah Smith on : 13 Oct 2021 12:45
It's No Bra Day But People Are Misunderstanding Its Very Important Reason

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness month, charities across the world are holding events to help spread knowledge about the disease.

One of the lesser-known campaigns is No Bra Day – an awareness day that has emerged over the past decade encouraging women to ‘go braless’ to help raise awareness of how to recognise and self-examine for symptoms of breast cancer.

The origins of No Bra Day aren’t clear, but unfortunately, the day has become pretty controversial, and it only takes a quick glance at the Twitter hashtag #NoBraDay to understand why.

Bra chain for Breast Cancer Awareness month (Alamy)Alamy

Disappointingly, but perhaps unsurprisingly, the majority of the 37,000 tweets posted using the hashtag have very little to do with raising awareness of breast cancer, instead consisting mainly of men posting objectifying pictures of topless women.

‘Today being celebrated as #NoBraDay is for cancer awareness. Don’t abuse the health awareness campaign to begin sharing and posting explicit pictures,’ one woman tweeted criticising the hijacking of the trend, while some else wrote ‘The essence of the #NoBraDay is to create awareness about breast cancer, which is killing many people. It is not a day to share your boobs without a message.’

Those who did understand the meaning behind the day took the opportunity to share infographics explaining how to check your breasts for signs of cancer, as well as posting images of women who have undergone mastectomies (breast removal) in order to treat cancer to help reduce the stigma surrounding the procedure.

Breast cancer charity CoppaFeel urges everyone – regardless of age or gender – to be aware of the symptoms of breast cancer, and recommends that people with breasts remember to check themselves regularly and to make an appointment with a GP if they notice any changes or abnormalities.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week

