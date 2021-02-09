Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Made Up To $640 Million While Working In White House, Report Finds PA

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made between $172-640 million in outside income while working in the White House, according to a new report.

A new report, which analysed financial disclosures, found that the majority of Trump’s outside profits came from her ownership stake in the Washington DC Trump Hotel.

During Donald Trump’s term in office, both Kushner and the former president’s daughter announced they would not be taking a salary in a bid to swerve nepotism claims against the family.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the watchdog organisation that carried out the investigation, said Kushner and Trump ‘likely made hundreds of millions of dollars from questionable sources’.

Trump’s ownership stake in the DC Trump Hotel, which CREW described as a ‘locus of influence peddling in the Trump administration’, earned her a total of more than $13 million since 2017, according to the report.

However, in the years since, there has been an unexplained drop in the value of her ownership, CREW found. While she previously claimed her stake to be worth between $5-25 million, her final disclosure listed it as only worth $100,000-$250,000, despite no reports of selling any of her ownership.

Additionally, the watchdog found that Trump had made up to $1 million for her namesake brand in 2019, despite announcing that it had shut down in 2018.

She also filed a disclosure with the government that ‘[a]ll operations of the business ceased on July 31, 2018’. But in October that year, her brand won 16 new trademarks from the Chinese government, including for voting machines.

‘In all, CREW found at least 28 foreign trademarks approved for Ivanka Trump while in the White House,’ the report said.

Additionally, the disclosures found that Kushner did not divest from his stake in real estate investment platform Cadre, despite White House ethics officials finding that it was ‘reasonably necessary’ in order to do his job at the White House.

According to the findings, his stake was valued between $5-25 million.

‘Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump should never have been allowed to work in the White House,’ the watchdog said in its report.

‘The Department of Justice reversed decades of precedent to grant President Trump’s wish to have his children work in the White House. While taking on enormous responsibilities that they were unqualified to carry out, and debasing their positions with constant ethics scandals, they likely made hundreds of millions of dollars from questionable sources,’ it added.