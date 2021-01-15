Ivanka Trump Spent $100k Of Taxpayers' Money Hiring Toilet For Secret Service PA Images

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly spent more than $100,000 of taxpayers’ money on hiring a toilet for their secret service personnel, refusing to let them use any of the six-and-a-half bathrooms in their 5,000 sq. ft. Kalorama home.

Instructed against using the bathrooms inside, agents had to set up a porta-potty on the sidewalk outside the house; a plan that didn’t go down too well with Kushner’s neighbours. Agents then spent months seeking out alternatives, including travelling some distance to use bathrooms elsewhere.

Finally, a deal was struck with one of Kushner’s neighbour to rent a basement studio, complete with a bathroom, for $3,000 per month, paid for with federal government money. This has added up to $144,000 in rent at the time of writing.

This is according to a report by The Washington Post, which found that agents had been forced to use a portable toilet as well as the restrooms of local restaurants before the deal was struck.

They are also said to have made use of the facilities designated to agents at the nearby home of former president Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as at the home of vice president Mike Pence.

Speaking with The Washington Post, a White House spokesperson claimed it had been the Secret Service’s decision not to allow security personnel inside the house.

However, this account has been disputed by a law enforcement official familiar with the situation, who has stated that agents had been kept out at the Kushner family’s request.

One law enforcement official reported to be familiar with the situation said:

It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom.

Neighbour Dianne Bruce, who reportedly lived across the street until recently, said:

They [Kushner and Trump] sort of came in with the attitude, like, ‘We are royalty.’ When they put the porta-potty right outside on the sidewalk we weren’t allowed to walk on, that was when people in the neighborhood said, ‘That’s really not acceptable.’

As most people who receive government protection live in large houses, DC agents are usually allowed to use an outbuilding, garage, or a similar set-up with appropriate facilities where they can base themselves. The situation at the Kushner property is unusual given the size of the family home.

