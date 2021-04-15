unilad
Ivanka Trump’s Anti-Vaxxer Followers Aren’t Happy After She Gets Vaccine

by : Amelia Ward on : 15 Apr 2021 12:20
Ivanka Trump has upset some of her followers after she marked her first dose of the Covid vaccine with a couple of photos on social media.

The 39-year-old shared two images of her receiving the jab, writing, ‘Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you, Nurse Torres!!!’

To most, this is a reason to celebrate – except for the anti-vaxx community.

And it seems Ivanka has a fair few of them in her followers. Famously vocal about their opinions on the topic, they let her know that they weren’t best pleased with her posts, which are her first on any platform since Donald Trump left the White House back in January.

Hundreds of fans shared their disappointment in the former president’s daughter with a resounding ‘no’.

One commented, ‘Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signalling.’

Another said, ‘Ugh. A vaccine for a HOAX?’

‘Nope and please stop trying to manipulate us into doing so,’ a third wrote. ‘It’s surprising to see you doing this now like the left and Hollywood have been.’

Ivanka TrumpPA Images

Ivanka received the Pfizer vaccine, AP reported.

The news agency said that two anonymous sources close to Ivanka confirmed that she could have got the vaccine when she was working as a senior advisor in the White House but chose to wait.

In a written statement, Ivanka said that ‘getting vaccinated is our best way to beat this virus and protect ourselves and others’.

She got her vaccine in Florida, where residents are eligible for it from the age of 16. Ivanka has been living in Miami with her husband Jared Kushner and her children since her father left office in January.

