Ivy League Schools Are Offering 450 Free Online Courses

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like getting into an Ivy League school, wonder no more.

No, I haven’t bagsied you a place or managed to get you an all-access tour of the grounds – not even close actually, I don’t have those kind of powers – but I am able to point you in the direction of their 450 free online courses.

That’s right, you’re now able to virtually attend classes at all eight of the schools that make up the Ivy League – Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Yale – and it’s all for free.

It’s no secret that getting into the aforementioned schools is an extremely difficult feat; the eight schools had a total of 281,060 applicants for the class of 2021, of which less than 10% got admissions offers. Harvard had the lowest acceptance rate at just 5%.

So if you missed your chance while applying, or if you never applied but have always wondered what it would be like to attend even one class at Princeton, now’s your chance.

So far, they’ve created over 500 classes, of which around 450 are still active in courses such as Computer Science, Data Science, Programming, Business, Science, Health and Medicine, Mathematics, and Engineering.

If those subjects aren’t your kind of thing don’t worry, because there’s a whole host of other classes including those in Humanities, Art and Design, Social Sciences, Education and Teaching, and Personal Development. You can find a detailed list of all 450 classes here.

As millions of people around the world adjust to life in isolation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have a lot more spare time on our hands than we’re used to – meaning a lot of space has opened up for us to do things we normally wouldn’t have the time for.

Whether that involves self-care – by taking time for yourself in the form of yoga, mindfulness, or even just painting your nails – or taking your mind off everything that’s happening in the world right now by keeping yourself busy, is completely up to you.

But if you are the kind of person who needs to stay productive, and if you’ve been wanting to better yourself and take up some extra classes for some time now but just haven’t gotten round to it, now is the time to do so.

