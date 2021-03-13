Jacinda Ardern Marks Anniversary Of Christchurch Mosque Terror Attacks

PA Images

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has commemorated the Christchurch terror attacks two years on.

On March 15, 2019, 51 people praying inside a Mosque were killed by a white supremacist gunman.

The massacre was described as one of the country’s most traumatic days in history.

To mark its two year anniversary, Ardern addressed hundreds of people today, March 13, where she said that the 2019 events have left an ‘unquestionable legacy’ and that nothing she could say could change what happened that day.

She said, as per the Independent, during the service held at the Christchurch arena, ‘While words cannot perform miracles, they do have the power to heal.’

‘There will be an unquestionable legacy from March 15, much of it will be heartbreaking. But it is never too early or too late for the legacy to be a more inclusive nation.’

All 51 names of those lost from the attacks were read aloud and the efforts of police and medics were also commemorated.

A similar event was supposed to take place last year, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Kiran Munir, whose husband Haroon Mahmood was killed in the attacks, also spoke at the service, and said that the day had ‘broke [her] heart into a thousand pieces’.

Speaking about her late husband, Munir said to the crowd:

Little did I know that the next time I would see him the body and soul would not be together. Little did I know that the darkest day in New Zealand’s history had dawned. That day my heart broke into a thousand pieces, just like the hearts of the 50 other families.

Temel Atacocugu, who survived being shot nine times during the attack, spoke at today’s service as well. He said, as per Gulf News, ‘They were attacks on all of humanity. However, the future is in our hands. We will go on and we will be positive together.’

The man behind the attacks was sentenced to life imprisonment last year.