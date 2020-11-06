unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Jacinda Ardern Officially Sworn In For Second Term As New Zealand’s PM

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Nov 2020 12:38
Jacinda Ardern Officially Sworn In For Second Term As New Zealand's PMJacinda Ardern Officially Sworn In For Second Term As New Zealand's PMPA Images

Jacinda Ardern has been officially sworn in for her second term as prime minister of New Zealand after winning the election by a landslide.

Ardern has been repeatedly praised across the globe during her time in office, most recently for her response to the coronavirus pandemic which helped stem the outbreak across the country.

Advert

The prime minister, leader of New Zealand’s Labour Party, won the election on October 17 against Judith Collins of the opposition National Party.

Initial results indicated she won 49.1% of the votes, bringing a projected 64 seats and a rare outright parliamentary majority, while the National Party won 26.8%.

Once all the votes were counted and recorded, results showed Ardern actually won 50% of the vote, giving her 65 seats in the 120-strong parliament. The result is the Labour Party’s biggest win since World War II, according to Al Jazeera.

Advert

The National Party saw its seats reduced from 35 to 33 – a result that prompted campaign director Gerry Brownlee to step down as deputy party leader.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda ArdernNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda ArdernPA Images

The Maori Party, which represents the Indigenous community that makes up about 15% of New Zealand’s population, picked up an additional seat and has secured two representatives in the new parliament.

Ardern and her ministers were sworn in for the second term today, November 6, by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy in a ceremony at Wellington’s Government House.

Advert

The team were joined by families and close staff as they took their oaths of office in both English and Maori, and the ceremony included a traditional Maori welcome and prayer, known as a karanga and a karakia.

Gesturing to her 20-strong team at the event, she said the group was made up of people who had been ‘described in many different ways’, but she believed they were  representative of ‘Aotearoa New Zealand’ – the Maori term for the country.

She continued:

Advert

There are significant challenges for us to overcome together, but I am confident we have the team to do it and it is great to be officially able to now crack on with it.

They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, huge talent, enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serving this country.

New Zealand Goes 100 Days Without Community Transmission Of CoronavirusNew Zealand Goes 100 Days Without Community Transmission Of CoronavirusPA Images

Speaking to reporters at the swearing-in cemerony, Ardern said her team will ‘make sure we represent all those who elected us, be they in city seats, rural seats, general seats or Maori seats.’

After winning the election, Ardern appointed Nanaia Mahuta as the country’s first indigenous female foreign minister.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

Students Speak Out After University Erects ‘Prison-Like’ Fences Around Halls
Life

Students Speak Out After University Erects ‘Prison-Like’ Fences Around Halls

Elon Musk Announces $250 Tesla Tequila
Technology

Elon Musk Announces $250 Tesla Tequila

US Election 2020: Armed Trump Supporters Force Arizona Counting Centre To Shut Down
News

US Election 2020: Armed Trump Supporters Force Arizona Counting Centre To Shut Down

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Election, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand, Now, prime minister

Credits

Al Jazeera

  1. Al Jazeera

    New Zealand’s Ardern sworn in for second term after landslide win

 