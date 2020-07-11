Jack Charlton, England World Cup Winner, Dies Aged 85
World Cup legend Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.
Charlton – known by fans as ‘Big Jack’ – was part of England’s legendary World Cup-winning team in 1966, lifting the the Jules Rimet Trophy alongside his younger brother and fellow footballer Bobby Charlton.
He had reportedly been suffering from a long illness, and died peacefully at his home.
In a statement shared by Leeds United, Charlton’s family said:
Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.
As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.
He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.
Tributes have since poured in for the football icon, who is widely regarded to have been one of the very best central defenders in football history.
After having made his debut with Leeds United, Charlton went on to make a record 773 appearances during his 23 years with the club, helping his team win the First Division title in 1969 as well as the FA Cup in 1972.
Charlton became the manager for Newcastle United during the 1984-85 season, before becoming the very first non-Irish manager for the Republic of Ireland team in December 1985.
Our thoughts are with the family of Jack Charlton at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
CreditsLeeds United
