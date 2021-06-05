Jackass Director Jeff Tremaine Granted Bam Margera Restraining Order

PA Images

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against Bam Margera.

The court has ruled that Margera, 41, must now stay 100 yards away from Tremaine as well as Tremaine’s wife and children.

Speaking before the court, 54-year-old Tremaine stated that Margera, a long-time Jackass cast member, had continually harassed him via social media, sending threats of violence and disturbing drawings and making libellous statements.

As reported by TMZ, the court was told that Margera had become increasingly aggressive towards Tremaine following an incident that occurred in February, in which Margera failed to show up to a virtual meeting to speak about his ongoing problems with sobriety and mental health.

Tremaine has claimed that Margera has previously made several direct threats against his children, including one that reads:

Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f*cking contract before your not safe anywhere [sic].

As per Tremaine, the contract that Margera is referring to appears to be one he wrote up for himself. Tremaine stated that he fears for his safety, as well as for the safety of his family.

The feud is reported to stem from Margera being removed from Jackass 4 in February this year, following concerns regarding his dependability and sobriety issues.

Inside sources informed TMZ that Margera had failed to meet requirements of an agreement that included drug testing, breathalyser testing, taking prescribed medications and speaking with a mental health professional.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images