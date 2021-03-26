Jacob Blake Suing Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot And Paralysed Him

Jacob Blake is now suing the Kenosha police officer who shot and paralysed him last August.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, who had been with the Kenosha Police Department for seven years, shot Jacob Blake, 29, multiple times in the back while holding onto his shirt, according to a statement shared by Attorney General Josh Kaul of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

It was later reported that Blake had been left paralysed from the waist down, with the bullets having ‘severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae’, according to lawyer Ben Crump. In January this year, it was reported Sheskey will not be charged.

YouTube/Good Morning America

Speaking at a press conference on August 25, as per BBC News, Crump stated that it would take a ‘miracle’ for Blake ‘to ever walk again’.

On top of being paralysed, Blake was left with holes in his stomach, damage to his kidney and liver, and also had to have his colon and small intestine removed.

Now, Blake is suing Sheskey for the shooting that left him paralysed, TMZ reports.

According to the lawsuit, Blake claims he made no physical or verbal threats towards any of the police officers, and had been trying to walk away from the situation when he was shot.

The documents state that, although Blake had a folding knife on him, he didn’t brandish it or threaten to use it. It’s claimed that Sheskey still opened fire on Blake after he dropped the knife on the floor of his SUV.

Blake, who is suing Sheskey for unspecified damages, said he has been left confined to a wheelchair. He has alleged that, despite having undergone surgeries and physical rehabilitation, he is still unable to work and requires help with everyday tasks.

In the suit, it is claimed a total of seven shots were fired by Sheskey. One of the bullets allegedly struck the side door of the vehicle, and Blake claims this could have torn through the car and hit one of his children had it not been for the SUV’s reinforced steel.

Blake, who wants a jury trial, has claimed the shooting ‘constituted excessive force under the circumstances’ and that Sheskey must be held accountable. At the time of writing, no criminal charges have been brought against Sheskey or the other officers involved in the case.