Jacob Blake Will Need A 'Miracle' To Ever Walk Again, Lawyer Says attorneycrump/Instagram

The lawyer for Jacob Blake’s family has said it will take a ‘miracle’ for him to walk again after he was shot in the back several times by police in Wisconsin.

Advert

Blake, an unarmed father-of-six, had been trying to ‘de-escalate a domestic incident’ on Sunday, August 23, when a number of police officers arrived at the scene. It is currently unclear what happened before the now-notorious footage shows one officer following Blake to his car.

That officer shot the 29-year-old in the back multiple times in front of his children as they sat in his parked car in Kenosha County, with at least one of the bullets going through his spinal cord, according to his lawyers.

Jacob Blake GoFundMe GoFundMe

As a result of the severing of his spinal cord, Blake’s father – also named Jacob Blake – confirmed his son had been left paralysed from the waist down, with doctors unsure if he will ever recover the use of his legs.

Advert

Now, lawyer Ben Crump has said it will take a ‘miracle’ for the victim to walk again while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, August 25.

‘His family believe in miracles, but the medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralysed and, because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae, it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr to ever walk again,’ Crump said, as per the BBC.

Blake’s injuries were so severe that he was also left with holes in his stomach, damage to his kidney and liver, while most of his colon and small intestine had to be removed, his lawyers told reporters.

His mother, Julia Jackson, told reporters at the press conference that her son had been ‘fighting for his life’, with his sister, Letetra Widman, giving a powerful speech where she asked those attending not for their pity, but for change.

‘When you say the name Jacob Blake, make sure you say father,’ she said. ‘Make sure you say cousin, make sure you say son, make sure you say uncle. But most importantly, make sure you say human. Human life.’

Widman continued:

I’m not sad. I’m not sorry. I’m angry. And I’m tired. I haven’t cried one time. I stopped crying years ago. I am numb. I have been watching police murder people that look like me for years… I’m not sad, I don’t want your pity. I want change.

Advert

Blake was in surgery as his family and lawyers addressed the public, with Crump saying he was ‘struggling to sustain his life and to hopefully become some resemblance of the man he once was’, as per CBS News.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and two of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

If you’d like to support Jacob Blake and his family’s fight for justice, click here for a list of resources, including petitions and fundraisers.