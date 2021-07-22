unilad
Jacob Rees-Mogg Criticised For Using Racist Slur In House Of Commons

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Jul 2021 13:20
Jacob Rees Mogg Criticised For Using Racist Slur In House Of CommonsPA Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been criticised after he used a racist slur in the House of Commons.

Rees-Mogg reportedly used the term ‘yellow peril’ before members of parliament, sparking criticism among his fellow MPs.

‘Yellow peril’ is a racist slur used against people from East Asia, and many people have been shocked that such a prominent politician would use this term during a time of heightened racist attacks against those from East Asian backgrounds.

As per the Birmingham Post’s political editor Jonathan Walker, Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire
had asked Rees-Mogg to apologise for having used racist language to describe members of the Liberal Democrat party.

Although Debbonaire didn’t repeat the slur herself, Walker has said that the words in question were ‘yellow peril’. Rees-Mogg reportedly said ‘he apologises if he made a racist comment but doesn’t know what he said’.

Labour MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen MP, tweeted:

In the last 30 mins Jacob Rees Mogg has just used the racist term “yellow peril” in Parliament.

Also that working from home is easier than working in an office. He should ask any parent juggling childcare & work without a nanny if that’s true.

It is 2021 not 1821!

Owen continued:

I am v grateful to @ThangamMP who raised JRM’s use of racist language in the house as a point of order.

There is simply no excuse for it and it was made worse by the fact the only two MPs of ESEA descent were sat on the front-benches as the words ‘yellow peril’ left his mouth.

As reported by The Guardian in May 2020, hate crime targeted towards south and east Asian communities had increased by 21% over the course of the pandemic, with incidents including individuals being physically assaulted and spat on.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

