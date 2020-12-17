Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is 'Playing Cheap Politics' By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK PA Images/School Food Matters

Jacob Rees Mogg has accused UNICEF of performing a ‘political stunt’ by handing £25,000 to a charity that provides free meals to school children in south London.

The Tory millionaire said the UN humanitarian agency should be ‘ashamed of itself’ for ‘scoring cheap political points’.

His comments came after Labour MP Zarah Sultana accused the wealthy few of enjoying ‘obscene riches’ while the poor go hungry; something she described as ‘grotesque inequality’.

‘From Tory donors handed billions in dodgy contracts to people like the Leader of the House, who is reportedly in line to receive an £800,000 dividend payout this year,’ she said in the Commons earlier today, December 17, as per the Mirror.

‘So will [he] give Government time to discuss the need to make him and his super-rich chums pay their fair share so that we can end the grotesque inequality that scars our society?’

In response, Rees-Mogg said:

It’s a real scandal that UNICEF should be playing politics in this way when it is meant to be looking after people in the poorest and most deprived countries in the world, where people are starving, where there are famines and there are civil wars – and they make cheap political points of this kind, giving, I think, £25,000 to one council.

‘It is a political stunt of the lowest order. UNICEF should be ashamed of itself,’ he added.

However, Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner hit back at Rees-Mogg and said it’s the government who should be ‘ashamed’ of themselves for ‘letting our children go hungry’.

‘In one of the richest countries in the world, our children should not be forced to rely on a charity that usually works in war zones and in response to humanitarian disasters,’ she said.

‘The only scandal here is this rotten Tory government leaving 4.2 million children living in poverty, a number that will only rise due to the coronavirus crisis.’

UNICEF To Feed UK Children For First Time In History School Food Matters/Instagram

It comes after UNICEF announced it would be donating £25,000 to School Food Matters, a charity that will give out thousands of breakfast boxes during the two week Christmas holidays from school.

The agency compared the current economic crisis, brought on by the ongoing pandemic, to that of during World War II.

A recent poll by YouGov for the Food Foundation found that as many as 2.4 million children were living in food-insecure households in May. Since then, 900,000 more children have registered for free school meals.