Jailed Insulate Britain Protester Speaks Out After Finally Ending Hunger Strike

@InsulateLove/Twitter

A jailed Insulate Britain protester’s hunger strike has finally come to an end.

Nine people – Dr Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch, 28, Oliver Roc, 41 and Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, James Thomas, 47, Ana Heyatawin, 58, Louis McKenchnie, 20, and Ben Taylor, 27 – were handed varying jail terms for their participation in an October 8 demonstration on the M25, which breached a National Highways injunction.

Smart, who was handed four months behind bars, released a defiant video before going to jail. ‘Non-violent civil disobedience is the only way we’re going to enact change,’ she said as she embarked on a hunger strike.

She had originally planned to remain on hunger strike ‘until the government issues a meaningful statement to get on with the job of insulating Britain’s leaky homes’, as per the MailOnline.

However, Smart decided to cut it short after receiving a letter from Conservative MP Sir Richard Drax, who ‘wrote to express concern for Emma’s welfare and to request a visit, which is likely to happen within a couple of weeks’.

‘I have ended my hunger strike after 26 days, one day for every failed COP meeting since the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was signed. I remain proud of my actions with Insulate Britain and will continue to do all that I can to pressure our government to live up to its duty to protect the people from climate collapse,’ she said.

‘I welcome the approach from my MP, Sir Richard Drax and look forward to meeting him to discuss Insulate Britain’s demands. I hope that he is prepared to listen and also to convey to the government the absolute gravity of our situation.

‘The next three to four years will determine the future of humanity, so this is no time for half-hearted measures. Boris needs to get on with the job.’

It comes as nine more Insulate Britain protesters are due to appear at the High Court in London, facing contempt of court charges.