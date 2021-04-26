Jake Paul Accused Of Groping Model And Calling Her ‘Jailbait’ In Damning Interview

jakepaul/Instagram/raileylollie/TikTok

An actor and model who worked with Jake Paul has come forward with further allegations of sexual misconduct against the YouTuber.

Paul first became the subject of sexual assault allegations earlier this month, when TikTok star Justin Paradise released a video claiming Paul forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Team 10 house in California, where he and other influencers live and work together.

Paradise, who is now 24, recalled being ‘physically restricted’ during the incident, and said that she felt ’emotionally restricted afterwards to even say anything about it’.

Paul denied the accusation and branded Paradise’s claims ‘100% false’, but 21-year-old Railey Lollie appears to have offered further weight to Paradise’s claims as she made allegations of her own against Paul.

Lollie responded to Paradise’s video with a comment that read: ‘Something similar happened when I was filming with him in 2017.. and I was a minor.’ She also added that she had ‘signed a [non-disclosure agreement]’.

The model began working with Paul when she was 17, and in an interview with The New York Times she claims he often referred to her as ‘jailbait’ and commented on her appearance.

Justine Paradise/TikTok

Lollie has alleged that Paul groped her one evening in 2017, after filming a video for YouTube. She says she forcefully told him to stop, after which he ran out of the room, and she quit working with him shortly afterwards.

Reflecting on her time spent with the YouTuber, Lollie said: ‘I was with Jake for months, and I saw what kind of person he was behind the scenes and what kind of person he put out to the rest of the world.’

Paul’s lawyer, Daniel E. Gardenswartz, told The New York Times Paul ‘categorically denies the allegation’ made against him by Paradise, though it is unclear whether Paul has yet responded to Lollie’s claims.

Paradise’s account was corroborated by three friends who she spoke to directly after the alleged assault, and she reportedly plans to file charges against Paul.

PA Images

The Team 10 house, where the assaults are said to have taken place, was founded by Paul in 2016 and provides a space for creators to leverage their collective viewings.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2017, the YouTuber said he wanted to ‘create an empire of dozens of talent under me, to take my power and multiply it so that I become bigger than myself.’

Many of the videos created in the house relied on jokes, but former Team 10 members have implied Paul often took things too far as he destroyed belongings and ‘terrorised’ them with his pranks.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.