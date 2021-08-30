Jake Paul Finally Faces Off With Tommy Fury After Shock Victory Over Tyron Woodley
A backstage brawl nearly erupted when Tommy Fury and Jake Paul came face to face following the YouTuber’s victory over Tyron Woodley on Sunday night, August 29.
The altercation came after Paul defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday by split decision, meaning the YouTuber maintained his established track record with four victories and no defeats. Meanwhile, on the undercard, Fury defeated Anthony Taylor.
Behind the scenes, the two clashed after months of slamming each other online. Fury was being interviewed until he noticed Paul and his staff arrive, who had to intervene to keep the encounter from becoming violent.
As the pair faced up, Paul said to Fury, ‘What’s going on son, what’s good son,’ as Fury replied, ‘Listen, you need to stop running my friend, and let’s get it on.’
A scuffle broke out behind the camera, seemingly involving Fury’s team, while Paul remarked, ‘You could barely be my sparring partner for four rounds.’ Fury could be heard continually yelling, ‘Take the fight.’
Speaking on the incident, Fury said, ‘Just transpired about 10 minutes ago I was doing an interview down there and his whole team landed. Big Jake Paul squared up to me, ‘duh, duh, duh’. But then he saw me at ringside, I was leaning over the ropes waiting to get in there… Here was Logan, ‘No, no, no not right now’.
‘They ain’t fighters. I would say pretty close [to having a fight]. I haven’t watched it back but I was ready to throw hands there and then. This man is all front of the cameras but he doesn’t understand that me and my team will go – now.’
He continued:
We don’t care about how many of you there are, we’ll get stuck in. So he can count his blessings in the hallway really. 40 of his security men broke it up because the man can’t fight, the man can’t fight at all. Imagine him in a street fight, he wouldn’t last there seconds.
‘Jake Paul has got nothing inside him and I see that in the corridor that when everything was going off between his security, my team and his team and it was just me and him and I looked dead into his soul. And when the cameras are not around he doesn’t want to know,’ he concluded.
It’s rumoured that Paul and Fury will fight at some point, and the American tweeted last night ‘Who’s Next?’
