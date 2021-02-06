Jamaica Is Facing The Country's 'Worst Ever' Marijuana Shortage Pixabay

Jamaica is reportedly facing a severe marijuana shortage, regarded by experts to be the worst they’ve ever seen.

The shortage is said to be down to various factors, including heavy rains followed by a lengthy drought, a rise in local consumption due to the loosening of marijuana laws in the country, and a fall in the number of marijuana farmers.

The issue has been exacerbated further by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with a strict 6.00pm curfew stopping farmers from tending their fields at night.

Weed Pixabay

In Jamaica, last year’s hurricane season followed by a drought led to tens of thousands of dollars in marijuana losses, AP News reports.

Kenrick Wallace, 29, who cultivates two acres in Accompong, explained that a lack of roads means many farmers are forced to walk to their fields and to get water from wells and springs. The curfew has meant that many have been unable to complete these necessary chores.

Wallace estimates he has suffered losses exceeding $18,000 in recent months, cultivating just 300 pounds of crops, compared with the average of 700 to 800 pounds he usually produces with his group of 20 other farmers.

Triston Thompson, chief opportunity explorer for Tacaya, said the shortage was ‘a cultural embarrassment’:

Last year was the worst year… We’ve never had this amount of loss. It’s something so laughable that cannabis is short in Jamaica.

Marijuana Company Will Pay You £28,000 A Year To Smoke Weed Every Day Max Pixel

Paul Burke, CEO of Jamaica’s Ganja Growers and Producers Association, explained that now the government allows possession of small amounts, people are no longer afraid of any legal repercussions.

With the stigma diminished, more people are appreciating the claimed therapeutic and medicinal benefits of marijuana during the pandemic.

This has meant that some traditional small farmers have stopped growing out of frustration as they can’t afford to meet requirements for the legal market while police continue to destroy what he described as ‘good ganja fields’.