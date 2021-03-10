Jameela Jamil Says She ‘Almost Killed Herself’ Because Of Piers Morgan

PA Images/ITV

In light of Piers Morgan’s comments against Meghan Markle, Jameela Jamil said she ‘almost killed herself’ because of the presenter.

Morgan left Good Morning Britain yesterday, March 9, following immense controversy over his doubts concerning Meghan’s suicidal thoughts, saying he ‘doesn’t believe a word that she says.’

Advert 10

In addition to more than 41,000 Ofcom complaints and criticism from everyday users, celebrities and mental health campaigners alike, The Good Place star has revealed more about the impact of Morgan’s actions.

On Twitter, Jamil shared a gif of her flicking her hair at the Emmys, writing: ‘I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling.’

Earlier in 2020, following the death of Caroline Flack, Morgan shared an alleged screenshot from the Love Island host complaining about Jamil leading an ‘online pile-on’ against her.

Advert 10

At the time, Jamil responded: ‘Piers using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me as I’ve JUST explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal… is why he is this industry’s most problematic.’

They clashed again when Morgan criticised Meghan’s openness about the US election, breaking with royal norms by discussing politics. ‘The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way,’ Morgan tweeted.

Jamil wrote: ‘I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently.’

Advert 10

Sharing a news story regarding Morgan’s departure from the ITV morning show, she also wrote: ‘This is my Favourite song ever.’

Jamil added in a number of tweets: ‘Now he can f*ck off to that little basement they are making into the new Hard right news channel… For bigots and incels… By bigots and incels. May we NEVER have to watch minorities have to go on mainstream news and have to *defend* their right to be treated with dignity and respect… ever again. All while being screamed over by this man.’

Morgan hasn’t confirmed if he’s attached to the upcoming GB News, said to be the UK’s equivalent of Fox News.

Advert 10