James Blunt Makes An Insane Promise If His Album Reaches Number One

Alamy

Having long been regarded as a master of self-deprecating humour, singer James Blunt has made a ‘solemn’ promise to his Twitter followers should his new album make number one.

Blunt’s new greatest hits album, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021), is due out tomorrow, Friday, November 19, and will feature a number of old classics as well as four new tracks.

Advert 10

However, it’s fair to say that some music fans can be quite vocal in their dislike of Blunt, whose 2004 hit You’re Beautiful has previously been listed by Rolling Stone as among the most annoying songs of all time.

Alamy

Fortunately, it would appear that the 47-year-old singer-songwriter has a good sense of humour about it all, and can often been seen taking the mick out of himself, and often winning over his haters, on Twitter.

Now, Blunt has made a typically self-effacing vow on the eve of his album’s release date, tweeting:

Advert 10

I do solemnly swear that if my new album (out tomorrow) goes to Number 1, I will never write, record or sing another song for as long as I shall live.

Emphasising his sincerity on this matter, Blunt then added, ‘So help me God,’ tagging the official Twitter account for God.

This pledge has, of course, put true Blunt fans in a bit of a predicament, with one follower musing:

Advert 10

A veritable dilemma/catch22 for all us (genuine) James Blunt fans out there: *buy your album, because our collection has to be complete = number one = no more albums

*don’t buy your album = no number one = more albums, but our collection will lack this one. DARN.

Of course, as many others have noted, this also creates a problem for those who detest Blunt’s music. These individuals now be torn between stopping Blunt forever by giving him the number one he craves, or allowing him to continue crooning indefinitely, without the honour of the top spot.

Advert 10

The album has yet to be released, and so it’s unclear at the time of writing whether or not Blunt has a shot at reaching number one, or indeed whether he’ll actually follow through on his dramatic promise.

Earlier this year, Blunt happily roasted himself after the BBC reported that he was set to become the very first person in over a year to play a full-capacity concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Poking fun at his marmite reputation, Blunt tweeted, ‘The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough.’

The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) is due out tomorrow (Friday, November 19).

Advert 10