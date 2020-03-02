James Lipton, Host Of Inside The Actors Studio, Dies Aged 93

james lipton Bravo/Shutterstock

Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton has died at the age of 93.

Lipton, who was a veteran TV writer, was the face of the famous talk show, interviewing actors – both big and small – about the craft.

He passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 2, at his home in Manhattan, his wife Kedakai Turner confirmed.

James Lipton PA Images

Kedakai told TMZ:

There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.

Lipton, who was an actor and writer himself, started his career on stage and on television with credits including numerous soap operas.

He had regular appearances on Arrested Development playing Warden Stefan Gentles, a man who aspired to be a big shot screenwriter. He also starred in Bewitched, Guiding Light, The Goldbergs, Cold Squad, You Are There, and was even a voice actor for Disney’s Bolt.

In 1994, he established the Actors Studio Drama School, a graduate program affiliated with The New School in New York City. It was this same year he started Inside the Actors Studio.

arrested development james lipton 20th Century Fox Television

The show, which saw Lipton interview nearly 300 people – including many Oscar and Emmy winners – about the secrets of their craft, became one of cable’s longest-running series.

Each one-hour episode featured an in-depth one-on-one interview with Lipton, with famous guests including: Bradley Cooper; Gwyneth Paltrow; Whoopi Goldberg; Hugh Grant; Halle Berry; Ben Affleck; and Ian McKellen.

Lipton retired in 2018 after 22 seasons when the program moved from Bravo to Ovation TV.

inside the actors studio james lipton Bravo

Our thoughts are with James’ loved ones at this difficult time.

Rest in peace James.

