James McAvoy Lands Dream Role In Neil Gaiman's Sandman PA Images/ Vertigo Comics

James McAvoy will lead an all-star ensemble cast in the first-ever audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s masterpiece of sequential storytelling The Sandman.



Advert

McAvoy is set to lend his voice to Dream, the titular Sandman, but he’ll be joined by an incredibly talented supporting cast, including; Riz Ahmed, Arthur Darvill, Taron Egerton, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen who’ll be playing Lucifer.

Perhaps most exciting of all is the news that Kat Dennings will be playing everyone’s favourite perpetually peppy goth, Death. Gaiman, meanwhile, will serve as both the creative director and executive producer of the series – as well as the narrator (it’s his story after all).

Check out the full cast here:

Audible

Advert

David Blum, Editor-in-Chief of Audible Originals, said of the cast:

A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honoured to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love.

The first instalment of the multi-part original audio drama will adapt volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country).

For those less than familiar with Gaiman’s magnum opus, The Sandman is a beautiful and trippy story kicked off by an occultist who vainly attempts to trap the concept of Death (Dennings) so he can live forever.

Unfortunately for the would-be wizard, things go wrong and he accidentally captures Death’s younger brother Dream (McAvoy). Clinging to his hopes of eternal life the magician traps Dream for seventy years until a chance accident allow the Lord of Stories to finally escape.

Returning to his kingdom of dreams and imagination (known as The Dreaming) the Sandman finds his realm in ruins, with nightmares running wild. To get things back under control Dream is forced to go on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and restore order to his world.

Dream’s quest will see him battle the forces of Hell, attend a serial killer convention, and come face to face with his seven god-like siblings known as The Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Death, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Destruction and Delirium.

Advert

Widely regarded as one of the greatest series of graphic novels ever written The Sandman enjoyed both critical and commercial success and remains an international phenomenon. Speaking from personal experience this is a dream come true for fans of this wonderful series.