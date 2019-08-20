Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Split After Six Years Together

PA

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have split after six years together, it has been confirmed.

Rumours started circulating that Foxx, 51, was cheating on Holmes, 40, on Friday (August 16) after the Django Unchained actor was pictured partying with singer Sela Vave in Los Angeles.

However, it has now been confirmed the couple haven’t been together ‘for months,’ with sources saying they parted ways in May.

As reported by PageSix, a source overheard Holmes as she dined out with friends saying ‘what Jamie does is his business – we haven’t been together for months’. Another source then confirmed the couple split just a few weeks after their first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May.

Although Foxx and Holmes had been together since 2013 – approximately one year after the Dawson’s Creek actor divorced Tom Cruise – the pair were highly secretive about their relationship and were rarely pictured together.

Despite this, they had been taking their relationship a bit more public in recent months, celebrating the end of 2018 with a December yacht outing in Miami, followed by a jet ski trip the next day.

In January, a source told PEOPLE.com the couple had found the perfect balance between their private life and busy careers.

The source explained:

Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can. They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.

Regardless, they only appeared together in public for the first time at Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMYs Gala in New York in 2018, before walking the red carpet together for the first time this May.

The couple first made headlines in 2013, when they danced together at the Apollo in the Hamptons event in East Hampton, New York.

However, the actor and musician denied he and Holmes were an item following the encounter at the benefit concert, calling the idea ‘hilarious’.

He told Entertainment Tonight at the time:

[The rumours] are one hundred percent not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people.

From there, the couple were spotted together a number of times although they never officially confirmed they were dating.

It’s reported they never intended to get married.

