Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Daughter Is Transgender

PA

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her daughter Ruby’s transition: ‘Our son became our daughter.’

In a candid interview, Curtis revealed how seeing her daughter’s transition made her realise that gender is not fixed.

Advert 10

The legendary actor also admitted that watching Ruby, 25, live her truth has helped her let go of the ‘old idea’ that life is fixed, explaining she has subsequently learnt that her life is a ‘constant metamorphosis.’

PA Images

Curtis told AARP Magazine that she and her husband, Christopher Guest, ‘have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.’

Ruby is getting married to her fiancé next year.

Advert 10

Jamie also recently celebrated being 22 years sober. Back in 2018, she told People that getting sober from her addiction to painkillers and alcohol has been her ‘greatest accomplishment’.

Curtis took to Instagram to celebrate her sobriety, writing: ‘A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself. I didn’t know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was a sick as my secrets.’

She went on to say:

Advert 10

With God’s grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the ‘feelings’ and a couple of sober angels…I’ve been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years. I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember. To all those struggling and those who are on the path…MY HAND IN YOURS.

The Knives Out star is set to reprise her role in the horror sequel Halloween Kills, out October 15, and Halloween Ends, which hits screens next year.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.