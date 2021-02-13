unilad
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Someone Posed As Her At Free Britney Rally

by : Emily Brown on : 13 Feb 2021 17:19
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Someone Posed As Her At Free Britney Rallyjamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out after someone pretended to be her during a virtual Free Britney rally earlier this week.

Britney Spears fans pushing for the singer to be free of her conservatorship made their voices heard on Thursday, February 11, by taking part in the rally on Zoom.

One profile in particular caught the attention of fans as it claimed to belong to Britney’s sister, though the camera and microphone were turned off, and profile featured a stock image. Another profile at the rally claimed to belong to Britney’s former business manager, Lou Taylor.

Will Britney Spears Be Freed In 2021?PA

The scene led to reports that Spears had made an appearance at the rally, but in an Instagram Story posted on Friday, the former Zoey 101 star said that was not the case.

She commented:

A few media outlets ran a false story about me attending a virtual rally yesterday. In fact, someone represented themselves as me without my knowledge. I love my sister very much, but I was not aware of a rally, nor was I in attendance for a virtual rally.

Jamie Lynn SpearsJamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Spears also issued a warning to the media asking publications to ‘try not to repeat the mistakes of your past’.

She continued, ‘Look where that got us. Do better. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.’

The law firm representing both Taylor and Spears has confirmed to TMZ that neither woman was on the call, and that the profiles were the work of a catfish. It is unclear who was posing as the women during the rally.

Spears’ comments come a week after the release of The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The insightful film documents Britney’s rise to fame, as well as her resulting breakdowns and conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

Will Britney Spears Be Freed In 2021?PA

The Spears family were not involved in the documentary, but are said to have been made aware of its creation through their respective teams.

The Zoom rally took place on the same day as the latest court hearing regarding Britney’s conservatorship case, which saw her father’s control over Britney’s finances reduced following his efforts to retain total control over his daughter’s estate.

Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, commented at the time that their client had ‘diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators’.

Thoreen added that Spears’ ‘love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court’.

