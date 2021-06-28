Jamie Lynn Spears Finally Responds To Her Critics Over Britney Spears Conservatorship
Jamie Lynn Spears has finally broken her silence regarding her sister Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship.
Last week Britney Spears appeared in court and spoke about her longstanding conservatorship for the first time. Since 2008, Britney’s life – including her finances, career and medical care – has been controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, under a legal conservatorship. Now as Britney is embroiled in a legal battle attempting to regain control of her life and have the conservatorship lifted, the public is learning more about what the past 13 years have been like for the legendary pop star.
During the conservatorship hearing last week, Britney shared that the conservatorship was ‘abusive’ and that she has been depressed. She also shared that she would like to sue her management and her entire family. She said, ‘I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.’
This statement prompted people around the world to question Jamie Lynn Spears’ role in Britney’s conservatorship. Once the report of the hearing’s transcript was shared, Jamie Lynn shut off comments on her Instagram page, as her social media was likely being bombarded with people sharing their thoughts on her pages. Now days after the hearing, Jamie Lynn has publicly comments on the Britney’s conservatorship via her Instagram story.
Jamie Lynn was quick to shut down any of the claims that she had anything to do with Britney’s conservatorship:
I don’t care if she wanted to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere… because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I’ve made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister.
Critics of Jamie Lynn have wondered why she never spoke up to support of Britney during the conservatorship battle. To that, Jamie Lynn revealed that she may have supported Britney behind closed doors:
Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform but let me assure you that I’ve supported her long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.
My sister knows that I love and support her. I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago.
The full transcript of the Britney Spears conservatorship hearing can be found here.
