Jamie Lynn Spears Finally Responds To Her Critics Over Britney Spears Conservatorship

Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform but let me assure you that I’ve supported her long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.

My sister knows that I love and support her. I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago.