Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Tearful Audio Amid Britney Conservatorship Controversy

Jamie Lynn Spears has posted an emotional clip on Instagram amid criticism of her role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle.

Fans have accused the 30-year-old Zoey 101 star of failing to support her sister during her conservatorship, with Britney currently fighting to reclaim control of her personal affairs and estate, under the purview of her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator.

Criticism has only heightened in the wake of Britney’s explosive testimony, telling the court how her arrangement was ‘abusive’ and she’s not allowed to marry or have children.

Jamie Lynn posted an audio clip to her Instagram Stories of her sobbing to her three-year-old daughter Ivey. ‘It’ll be okay, mom. It has to be okay, mom,’ the young child says. ‘Thank you, baby,’ Jamie Lynn responds.

It’s since been shared to Twitter, where it’s been slammed as ‘desperate’ by #FreeBritney supporters. ‘Something definitely went down,’ one speculated. ‘It IS extremely weird and forced of her to record herself crying and being comforted by her kid BUT it shows that she’s desperate because of something. I don’t know what is it but I’m living,’ they added.

Jamie Lynn says she’s received death threats against her and her family as a result of the controversy. ‘Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,’ she said in an earlier video.