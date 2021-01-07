unilad
Jamiroquai Frontman Confirms He Didn’t Riot US Capitol ‘With All Those Freaks’

by : Julia Banim on : 07 Jan 2021 15:39
Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay has confirmed that he was not in fact rioting at the US Capitol yesterday ‘with all those freaks’.

The 51-year-old vocalist was forced to come forward after fans noticed an unfortunate resemblance between him and one of the more bizarrrely dresed members of the mob.

The rioter in question was clad in a furry, horned hat, chest bared and the American flag painted across his face. Although it was clear we weren’t looking at the icon behind bangers like Virtual Insanity and Deeper Underground, there are indeed striking sartorial similarities.

You can check out Jay Kay’s confirmation for yourself below:

Addressing his followers in an amused video message, Jay feigned an over-the-top American accent as he wished the world a ‘gooooood morning!’

Carrying on with the same – fairly convincing to be fair on him – accent, Jay said:

Now, some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night, but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks.

Switching back to his regular voice, Jay proceeded to give some updates:

Just to say, Happy New Year to all of you. I haven’t seen you for ages. Lockdown, UK, thank you for all your birthday messages!

51, few greys darling! Yeah, we’d like to get back on the road, but of course, we can’t! Because we are locked down.

Haven’t seen the band for ages. So big hug to all them. And, just to say, with Covid 19 still going on, UK lockdown.

Jay then went on to address ‘the way we treat our animals’:

Farming them, caging them. All the rest of it. We’re just going to keep getting this again and again. So hopefully we’ll try and learn our lesson.

Back in May, experts warned that industrial animal farming is the caused behind the majority of new infectious diseases in humans over the past decade, and pose the risk of starting new pandemics.

As reported by The Independent, experts from the UN and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have managed to pinpoint animals – or food which has come from animals – as a starting point for new diseases like COVID-19.

