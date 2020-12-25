Japan Wants To Eliminate Petrol Powered Vehicles By Mid-2030 PA Images

Japan is aiming to eliminate all petrol-powered vehicles by the mid-2030s.

Electric cars are becoming steadily more popular, part in thanks to Elon Musk’s Tesla brand and increasing awareness of benefits to the environment. While still not the go-to option for motorists, more are being seen on roads all across the world.

As part of the Japanese government’s plans to boost green growth to nearly $2 trillion a year and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, petrol will soon be a thing of the past for the country’s drivers.

Electric Car Japan PA Images

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged earlier in October to wipe out carbon emissions on a net basis by 2050, with the ‘green growth strategy’ aimed at hydrogen and auto industries posed to be a major asset in that promise. All across the world, whether it’s the EU, UK or China, reducing emissions are at the forefront of environmental work.

Suga’s aim for green growth is also tied to the current pandemic, with hopes it’ll help revive an economy damaged due to the brunt of 2020.

Electric Car Japan PA Images

Yukari Takamura, professor at the University of Tokyo, said as per Reuters: ‘The government has set up ambitious targets to achieve a carbon neutral society in 2050. Making clear goals and policy direction in the green growth strategy will give incentives for companies to invest in future technology.’

Steps are being taken to promote an uptake in electric vehicle production and sales. For example, the government will introduce a two million yen green fund to support corporate investment in green technology. The cost of vehicle batteries will also drop by more than 50% to 10,000 yen by 2030.