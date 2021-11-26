Jared Leto Reveals The Bizarre Food He Snorted Lines Of On House Of Gucci Set To Get Into Character

@jaredleto/@ladygaga/Instagram

Jared Leto has revealed all the crazy things he did on the set of House of Gucci, and some of them are truly bizarre.

There are many things you shouldn’t snort, but what Leto allegedly inhaled through his nostrils is probably the weirdest we’ve ever heard.

Leto spoke with i-D magazine about how he got into character for the role of Paolo Gucci, once the chief designer of the fashion house. Spoiler alert: it involves Italian food.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga and is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, exploring the life, legacy and murder of key figures in the fashion family.

Speaking about bringing the character to life for the role, the star got graphic:

Bringing Paolo to life was like birthing a bowling ball out of my sphincter. I keep saying my butt was shaking like two little chicken bones on that set. It was a very physical performance. There’s something about corduroy, I think: when you put it on, it’s like you can catch fire.

Talking further on bringing the role to life, Leto revealed that he ‘did it all’.

The actor said:

I did it all. I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie. I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did. If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese!

While we’re not sure we’d like to go to an Italian restaurant with Leto, we admire the commitment.

He continued by saying that the film was his ‘love letter to Italy’.

Adding that while the film was demanding, but it was a ‘creative cave’ he was happy to climb in.

He said:

There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and embraced that, and lived in that space as much as I could, and for as long as I possibly could. I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the bowels and intestines into the oesophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci.

Well if that doesn’t make you want to make your own duvet cave and screen the movie, we don’t know what will.

House of Gucci is playing in cinemas from today, November 26.