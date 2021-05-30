unilad
Jason Dupasquier, Moto3 Bike Rider, Dies Aged 19 Following Three-Bike Crash

by : Julia Banim on : 30 May 2021 11:45
Moto3 bike rider Jason Dupasquier has died at the age of 19 following a three-bike crash at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley.

Dupasquier had been competing in his second grand prix season at the time of the crash. He fell on the exit of Turn 9 in what has been described as a multi-rider incident.

The Swiss rider was treated by doctors at the scene before being taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Florence. Unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and the medical staff were unable to save him.

The news of Dupasquier’s death was announced by Moto3, which has since given the following statement:

Following a serious incident in the Moto3 Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier.

Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter. FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings.

The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier’s family, friends, team and loved ones.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jason Dupasquier at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

