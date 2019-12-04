Jason Momoa Calls Out Chris Pratt On Instagram For Using Plastic Water Bottles

Chris Pratt/Instagram/PA

Jason Momoa has apologised to Chris Pratt after publicly shaming him for using single-use plastic.

As all Momoa fans will probably already know, the Aquaman star is pretty passionate about stamping out single-use plastic – even launching his own tinned water brand. So when he saw Pratt posing with a plastic bottle on Instagram, he couldn’t resist making a cheeky jibe in the comments section.

In the post, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was stood posing in the gym while holding a plastic water bottle in an ad for Amazon, which prompted Momoa, who is the United Nations Advocate For Oceans, to comment, ‘Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on.’

But the former Game of Thrones actor has since felt the need to publicly apologise to his friend for his heat of the moment comment after prompting an onslaught from Momoa’s environmentally conscious followers.

Sharing a picture of his two kids and Pratt, Momoa wrote on Instagram:

BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s [sic].

Pratt is yet to respond to any of the social media drama, but I’d say it’d be pretty hard to stay mad at Momoa considering it’s all for a good cause.

Perhaps the reason Momoa feels so strongly about the cause is the fact we produce 300 million tonnes of plastic each year and only 10-13% of it is recycled, while half of it is disposable – meaning it goes straight in the bin.

According to Plastic Free Challenge, petroleum-based plastic, which is not biodegradable, often ends up in landfills where it is buried, or gets into water and finds its way into the ocean, causing plastic pollution.

PA Images

This means the accumulation of plastic objects in the Earth’s environment is adversely affecting wildlife and wildlife’s habitats, as well as humans.

So, fair play to Momoa, he makes a valid point. Best get working on that reusable bottle, ay Chris?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]