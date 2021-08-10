Jason Momoa Reveals Whether He Showers Or Not

PA/prideofgypsies/Instagram

Jason Momoa has just revealed to fans whether he actually showers or not, in a response to a trend that’s sweeping through Hollywood.

Of all the things you thought you would need to know on a Tuesday, apparently this is it.

In the past week, celebrities have been joining a growing list, admitting they tend to not take a shower or bath every day.

PA Images

Momoa, however, has been quick to reassure his followers that he is not about to hop on the trend himself. In an interview with Access Hollywood, he said: ‘I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me, I’m Aquaman, I’m in the f*cking water, don’t worry about it.’

Celebs who aren’t quite as partial to a daily wash are actors such as Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal, with Gyllenhaal telling HuffPost: ‘More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that.’

He continued: ‘But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.’

However, Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a The Rock, sided with Momoa. Taking to Twitter to quickly declare his lack of enthusiasm around the trend, he clarified that he is, in fact, the ‘opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb’.

While some may not see the need for daily cleaning, Twitter users flooded to the comments of The Rock’s post to share their views on his impressive three showers a day.

The post has gained 30,900 likes, with one user writing: ‘Dude, wayyyy too many showers, no bueno for you skin! You strip out all your essential body oils doing that; ease off the showers lol.’

Another commented:

I think it’s strange some celebrities are encouraging not showering – in the time of Pandemic, especially. I haven’t gotten cold or flu in years because even pre-pandemic if I had to go somewhere public I sanitized like a mf, avoided ppl who cough/etc, & showered when I got home.

A third wrote: ‘If you were serious about the environment, you’d be protesting the giant corporations who pollute the waters 20k times more than a person. I saw your TL,nothing there.’

Who knew that such a trend could exist? While most will likely stick to their one-shower-a-day, why not give the ‘not bathing’ Hollywood trend a try? Though your co-workers won’t be thanking you anytime soon.