Jason Statham Was Once An Oiled Up Buff Guy In A ’90s Rave Video

We’ve all tried out jobs in our younger years that end up bearing no resemblance to our lives or work, and this of course also applies to celebrities, many of whom have supported themselves in far less glamorous ways during their rise to the top.

Now one of Hollywood’s most bankable action heroes, Jason Statham has starred in some of the most fast-paced blockbusters of the 21st century. So it’s easy to forget he was once a young star on the rise, happy to take up slightly less than leading roles.

In fact, in 1993 sometime around representing England in diving at the Commonwealth Games and before his modelling career, Statham appeared in The Shamen’s rave video Comin’ On as an oiled up buff guy, wearing nothing but a pair of skimpy leopard print briefs. Statham doesn’t get any lines, but he does put a fair bit of energy into those dance moves.

You can watch the throwback ’90s vid for yourself below:

Now 53, Statham would have been 28 years old at the time the video was taken, a time of life when plenty of us are still muddling through and trying to make our CVs look more ‘grown up’.

This was a good few years before his big break in Guy Ritchie’s British crime comedy Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), and almost a decade before he landed the starring role as as Frank Martin in the wildly successful Transporter trilogy (2002 to 2008).

Interestingly, this isn’t the only music video Statham has appeared in. He’s also popped up as a background dancer in Erasure’s Run to the Sun (1994) and as a moviegoer in The Beautiful South’s Dream a Little Dream of Me (1995).

Even after he’d made a name for himself, Statham appeared in Calvin Harris’ Summer (2014) music video as an unnamed driver, suggesting he rather enjoys the world of music vids.