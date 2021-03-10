unilad
Advert

Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Mar 2021 09:11
Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers MorganPA Images/ITV

Jedward have clashed with Sharon Osbourne with a pleasing nod to their time on The X Factor after she rushed to defend Piers Morgan.

Osbourne tweeted to Morgan last night that she was ‘with him’ and will be standing by him, remarking that, ‘people forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth’ after the former X Factor judge resigned from his position as host of Good Morning Britain following making controversial claims that are now being investigated by Ofcom.

Advert

However, Jedward were not having any of it, tweeting a screenshot of Osbourne’s message of solidarity along with the perfectly chosen words, ‘We aren’t with you. We don’t stand with you. It’s a NO from us! Sorry you aren’t going to bootcamp!’

It’s clear that Jedward aren’t exactly devastated about Morgan’s departure, with the duo having cheerfully tweeted, ‘Tomorrow will definitely be a Good Morning Britain!’, adding, ‘Bye Piers Morgan’.

The 29-year-old twins also managed to drop in a sly dig about their former X Factor mentor Louis Walsh, who represented them for four years before mum Susanna Condron took over as manager in 2013.

Advert

Despite showing support for the boys during the sixth season of The X Factor, Walsh later went on to describe the act as ‘the most embarrassing thing to happen to him’, as per Independent.ie, leading Jedward to hit back that they were ‘the most financially beneficial act of his career in the last 10 years’.

Pondering on who could be brought in to fill Morgan’s shoes, the pair tweeted:

What wrinkly white old fart could replace Piers? Oh wait Louis Walsh!

Advert

Jedward have claimed that they’ve turned down ‘multiple appearances’ on Good Morning Britain because of ‘that dope’, sharing a screenshot of requests sent to their inbox.

Morgan meanwhile has doubled down on his comments, citing free speech.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

French Schoolgirl Admits To Making Up Story That Got Her Teacher Beheaded
News

French Schoolgirl Admits To Making Up Story That Got Her Teacher Beheaded

Abolish The Monarchy Trends In UK After Harry And Meghan’s Interview
Celebrity

Abolish The Monarchy Trends In UK After Harry And Meghan’s Interview

Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89
Film and TV

Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89

World’s First Ever Space Hotel Is Now Taking Reservations
Technology

World’s First Ever Space Hotel Is Now Taking Reservations

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Good Morning Britain, Meghan Markle, Now, Piers Morgan, Royal Family

Credits

Jedward/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Jedward/Twitter

    @planetjedward

  2. Independent.ie

    Jedward slam 'old' Louis Walsh: 'We are the most financially beneficial act of his career in the last 10 years'

 