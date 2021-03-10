Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan

PA Images/ITV

Jedward have clashed with Sharon Osbourne with a pleasing nod to their time on The X Factor after she rushed to defend Piers Morgan.

Osbourne tweeted to Morgan last night that she was ‘with him’ and will be standing by him, remarking that, ‘people forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth’ after the former X Factor judge resigned from his position as host of Good Morning Britain following making controversial claims that are now being investigated by Ofcom.

However, Jedward were not having any of it, tweeting a screenshot of Osbourne’s message of solidarity along with the perfectly chosen words, ‘We aren’t with you. We don’t stand with you. It’s a NO from us! Sorry you aren’t going to bootcamp!’

It’s clear that Jedward aren’t exactly devastated about Morgan’s departure, with the duo having cheerfully tweeted, ‘Tomorrow will definitely be a Good Morning Britain!’, adding, ‘Bye Piers Morgan’.

The 29-year-old twins also managed to drop in a sly dig about their former X Factor mentor Louis Walsh, who represented them for four years before mum Susanna Condron took over as manager in 2013.

Despite showing support for the boys during the sixth season of The X Factor, Walsh later went on to describe the act as ‘the most embarrassing thing to happen to him’, as per Independent.ie, leading Jedward to hit back that they were ‘the most financially beneficial act of his career in the last 10 years’.

Pondering on who could be brought in to fill Morgan’s shoes, the pair tweeted:

What wrinkly white old fart could replace Piers? Oh wait Louis Walsh!

Jedward have claimed that they’ve turned down ‘multiple appearances’ on Good Morning Britain because of ‘that dope’, sharing a screenshot of requests sent to their inbox.

Morgan meanwhile has doubled down on his comments, citing free speech.