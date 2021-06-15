Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Gives Away $2.7 Billion And Calls Out Wealth Gap In Blog Post
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has called out wealth gaps as she discusses her latest philanthropic efforts.
Mackenzie Scott’s high-profile divorce with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos left her with a significant sum. Scott, who worked for Amazon, has spent her time since the divorce focusing on philanthropic causes.
The latest donation to a series of charities has now been revealed by Scott on a blog and it notes that $2,739,000,000 will be given to ‘286 high-impact organizations.’
In the post written on Medium, Scott noted that the system that enables huge wealth gaps needs to change:
We are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.
In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.
Scott has given $8 billion (USD) in this year alone and for this latest round of funding, she looked at areas that had been overlooked.
The novelist and philanthropicst noted:
Because community-centered service is such a powerful catalyst and multiplier, we spent the first quarter of 2021 identifying and evaluating equity-oriented non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected. The result was $2,739,000,000 in gifts to 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.
The areas that Scott will gift this money to education charities, artistic institutions, racial equality networks and those fighting poverty. A full list of the 286 institutions that will receive money is attached to her original post.
Featured Image Credit: PA Images
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsMedium / MacKenzie Scott
Medium / MacKenzie Scott