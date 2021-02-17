Jeff Bezos Is The World’s Richest Man Again After Elon Musk’s Wealth Drops

PA Images

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his title as the richest person in the world, after Elon Musk’s six weeks in the top spot.

It comes after shares of Musk’s electric car company Tesla dropped by 2.4%, wiping an eye-watering $4.6 billion from the tech guru’s wealth.

Bezos is now back in the top spot of the richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He currently has a net worth of $191.2 billion, which is $995 million more than Musk, as per real-time data from Forbes.

The 57-year-old, who recently announced he would be stepping down from his position as Amazon CEO, had previously held the title for more than three years prior to Musk’s six-week reign.

Bezos revealed plans to focus on other projects after stepping down from Amazon, including his space exploration company Blue Origin. The multibillionaire also owns The Washington Post, among other businesses.

While the company’s top cloud boss Andy Jassy will take over the helm at Amazon, Bezos is expected to still keep a close eye on the running of the company he founded while taking time out for his other businesses and his philanthropic ventures, like the Bezos Earth Fund.

The majority of Bezos’s worth is still down to Amazon, which has continued to soar in value, particularly over the past year, as people have turned to online shopping as high streets all around the world shut as a result of the pandemic.

He even became the first person to reach a $200 billion net worth in August of last year, having become the richest person in history when his personal wealth reached $150 billion two years prior in 2018.

Meanwhile, Musk has taken centre stage over the past few weeks thanks to his active social media involvement in the recent surge in cryptocurrencies, spurred on by Reddit users. One cryptocurrency called dogecoin, based on the popular doge meme, saw its value soar, after tweeting about it several weeks ago.

The tech guru’s car company even revealed plans to hold $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, causing the digital currency to fly past a value of $50,000.

However, while Musk has remained active on social media and in the world of cryptocurrency, Tesla shares have decreased in value by 10% since their initial peak on January 26.