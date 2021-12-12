Jeff Bezos Issues Statement Following Amazon Warehouse Deaths
Jeff Bezos has spoken out about the deaths of at least six Amazon employees in an Illinois warehouse.
On Friday, December 10, the Illinois warehouse was hit by a tornado, as a spate of extreme weather barrelled through the US.
At least six were killed at the Amazon warehouse, with Bezos being criticised for posting on social media about his space crew instead of acknowledging the tragedy.
People were not happy with Bezos’ apparent silence, and took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
One user said:
Space exploits tweeted and flashed within minutes of events, yet multiple Amazon workers DIE and many still missing at Illinois facility last night and not a word… #JeffBezos.
However, Bezos has since released a statement on Twitter addressing the tragedy.
He said:
The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.
All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis. We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site.
Clayton Cope, a maintenance worker at the company, was among those who died during the tragedy. Reportedly, he tried to warn his colleagues of the impending danger.
His mother Carla said ‘he just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado] was coming’, adding that he had a ‘big heart’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Topics: News, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Now
CreditsNYPost and 4 others
NYPost
Jeff Bezos responds to Edwardsville Amazon warehouse deaths during tornado
Independent
Amazon worker ‘who tried to warn colleagues’ is first victim named after more than 70 killed by tornadoes
@jeffbezos
@JeffBezos
The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.
@lauralong81
Space exploits tweeted and flashed within minutes of events, yet multiple Amazon workers DIE and many still missing at Illinois facility last night and not a word… #JeffBezos