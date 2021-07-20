Jeff Bezos Petition To Deny Him Re-Entry To Earth Nears 200k Signatures On Launch Day

@blueorigin/Twitter

Today, Jeff Bezos goes to space – but nearly 200,000 people don’t want him to come back.

The Amazon founder will take off on Blue Origin’s first manned flight aboard a New Shepard rocket later today, July 20, alongside his brother Mark, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who’ll become both the youngest and oldest people in space.

Advert 10

Last month, amid news of Bezos blasting off, a petition to keep him from returning to Earth was launched. It’s been gaining momentum over the past few weeks, now approaching 200,000 signatures.

‘Billionaires should not exist… on Earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there,’ Ric G, who started the Change.org petition, wrote.

‘Jeff Bezos has attained the crown of world’s richest man, and he wears it proudly. He is arguably both fiscally and emotionally disconnected not just from a majority of humanity, but from a majority of what makes us human. And now he looks to fulfil total separation by leaving Earth’s atmosphere via means of a personally funded rocket ship,’ he also wrote.

Advert 10

‘The recent billionaire space odyssey competition is a slap in the face to working class folks struggling paycheck to paycheck just to survive. Whether they are struggling with food insecurity, healthcare, shelter, or access to clean water, these issues have a price tag that isn’t quite as unfathomable as the idle billionaires, corporate lobbyists, and Washington bureaucrats would have you believe,’ Ric G added.

Bezos will not be the first billionaire in space, having been beaten by Sir Richard Branson in a successful test flight of Virgin Galactic. However, while Branson reached 53 miles above the Earth, Bezos’s voyage will cruise above the so-called Karman line of 62 miles, known as the limit of space.

Advert 10

‘There was one person who was the first person in space, his name was Yuri Gagarin and that happened a long time ago. This isn’t a competition, this is about building a road to space so that future generations can do incredible things in space,’ Bezos said, as per Sky News.

Ahead of today’s launch, Bezos told CBS News he was ‘excited… people keep asking me if I’m nervous. I’m not really nervous, I’m curious. I want to know what we’re going to learn. We’ve been training. This vehicle’s ready, this crew is ready, this team is amazing. We just feel really good about it.’

Bezos and co. are expected to blast off at 2.00pm GMT.