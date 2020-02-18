Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.

This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth.

It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations [sic], and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣