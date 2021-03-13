Jeff Bezos Rejects Bernie Sanders’ Invitation To Attend Income Inequality Hearing

PA Images

Jeff Bezos has reportedly rejected an invitation from Bernie Sanders to attend a Senate Budget Committee hearing on the topic of income inequality.

Sanders, who serves as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has previously successfully urged the Amazon CEO and richest person in the world to raise his company’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, and has also requested that the company restore hazard pay for frontline employees working during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing, titled ‘The Income and Wealth Inequality Crisis in America’, had been scheduled for March 17.

This is as per a confirmation given to CNBC, which also reported that Jennifer Bates, a worker from Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse where employees are currently in the middle of a closely watched union vote, will give testimony at the hearing.

Sanders tweeted:

I have invited Jeff Bezos to testify in the Budget Committee next week to explain to the American people why he thinks it’s appropriate for him to spend a whole lot of money denying economic dignity to workers at Amazon, while he has become $78 billion richer during the pandemic.

In a statement given to CNBC, an Amazon spokesperson stated that the company supports efforts made by Sanders to raise the federal minimum wage.

The spokesperson said:

We fully endorse Senator Sanders’ efforts to reduce income inequality with legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour for all workers, like we did for ours in 2018.

Sanders has shown support for employees at Amazon’s Bessemer facility who are currently voting on whether they will be joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Various Democratic lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and President Joe Biden, have endorsed this effort.

However, Amazon has strongly opposed this effort to unionize. Mandatory meetings with employees at the Bessemer facility last March, where the case against unionization was stated.