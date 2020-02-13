Jeff Bezos Splashes Out $165 Million On Los Angeles Mansion In Record Deal PA Images

If you’re the type of person who sits at work daydreaming about how you’d spend your millions if your numbers showed up on the lottery, be prepared to feel some real envy.

Most of us would probably go straight into what kind of luxury mansion we’d buy first, but I doubt any of them will compare to Jeff Bezos’s latest purchase.

The richest man in the world is reported to have bought the most expensive home in Los Angeles, which is quite fitting, to be honest.

Bezos is said to have purchased the 9-acre property from media mogul David Geffen, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal.

The Amazon founder’s purchase of the ‘Warner Estate’ is one of many in a long list of recent big deals on residential properties in the states.

Lachlan Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was one of at least four people to buy a property for more than $100 million last year. Meanwhile global investment firm Citadel founder Ken Griffin spent a whopping $238 million on a New York penthouse by Central Park in January last year.

The following December, fellow hedge fund billionaire Steven Schonfeld and his wife Brooke bought a giant Palm Beach mansion in Florida for $111 million.

Bezos’s latest purchase is just one more addition to his already impressive real estate collection. The entrepreneur already owns 170,000 hectares of desert land in Texas, as well as properties on both coasts – one of which is a Washington mansion, where he recently hosted a party which boasted guests such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

The billionaire has made headlines for many different reasons since he and MacKenzie Bezos divorced last year. Last year it was claimed the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was involved in hacking his phone.

Earlier this year Bezos sold $4.1 billion worth of Amazon shares in just one week, which takes his net worth up to $131.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He is currently facing a defamation lawsuit filed by Michael Sanchez, brother of Lauren Sanchez, over claims Bezos wrongfully accused him of leaking text messages and nude photos that formed part of an exposé in the National Enquirer tabloid.

The material obtained by the publication helped them to reveal Bezos, the world’s richest man, and Sanchez’ affair in 2019, back when he was still married to his ex-wife, MacKenzie.

It’s reported Bezos has asked the court to throw out the claims.