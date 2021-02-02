Jeff Bezos Stepping Down As Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos, Amazon boss and one of the richest people in the world, has announced he is stepping down as CEO of the company.
Amazon announced the news today, February 2, that Andy Jassy will replace Bezos as CEO, with the handover taking place in the third quarter of this year.
In a letter to employees, Bezos said: ‘I’m excited to announce that this Q3 I’ll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO. In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have.’
Bezos added: ‘He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.’
Bezos said the move will allow him to concentrate more time and energy on his other projects, including his pledge to help tackle the climate crisis, Sky News reports.
The news comes after Amazon reported a huge increase in profits from the previous quarter; more than doubling to $7.2 billion, with revenue rising around 44% to $125.6 billion, The Sun reports. Revenues for 2020 as a whole were reported at $386.1 billion, up 38% from the previous year.
In his letter to employees, Bezos continued:
This journey began some 27 years ago. Amazon was only an idea, and it had no name. The question I was asked most frequently at that time was, “What’s the internet?” Blessedly, I haven’t had to explain that in a long while.
Today, we employ 1.3 million talented, dedicated people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses, and are widely recognized as one of the most successful companies in the world.
He added: ‘As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have.’
Bezos has been CEO of Amazon since he founded it in 1995 as an online bookseller, he has since helmed its growth to one of the biggest and most powerful companies in the world as a $1.7 trillion retailer.
