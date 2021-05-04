Jeff Bezos Trends As Twitter Compares His Divorce Settlement To Melinda Gates’ Potential Payout
Jeff Bezos is now trending on Twitter as people compare his divorce settlement to Melinda Gates’ potential payout.
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced they will be getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage, explaining, ‘We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple.’
The couple are among the most high profile philanthropists on the planet, channelling billions of dollars every year to good causes through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Now talk has turned to what the divorce settlement will look like, with Gates being the fourth wealthiest man on Earth.
The most comparable divorce in recent times, in financial terms at least, is the split between Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott.
In June 2019, Bezos and Scott made the biggest divorce settlement in history official, with Bezos handing his ex wife a 4% stake in Amazon, shares worth a staggering $38 billion (£29 billion).
Following the settlement, Scott became the wealthiest woman in the world after her shares surged, and has already given away billions of dollars to worthy causes as part of her Giving Pledge.
Now people are wondering what Melinda’s payout will be, with Gates worth an estimated $130 billion, as per Forbes.
One person tweeted:
So now I want to see Melinda Gates and Mackenzie Bezos team up to create the biggest philanthropic venture in world history.
Who’s with me?
Another said:
When Jeff Bezos got divorced, his fortune fell from $159 billion to $121 billion. Two years later, he’s now worth $202B.
If Bill Gates loses the same %, his fortune would fall to $98B. When the pandemic began, he had $98B.
To give you a sense of how fast rich people make money.
As reported by Vox, the Gates family has a net worth of more than $100 billion, and this split could set new records for the largest divorce settlement to date, overtaking Bezos and Scott.
Like Scott, Melinda has signed the Giving Pledge to give away half of her fortune over the course of her lifetime, so it can be assumed that she will be generous with whatever she ends up getting in the eventual divorce settlement.
