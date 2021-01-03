Jeff Bezos Will Reach $250 Billion Net Worth Before Elon Musk, Poll Predicts PA Images

While much of the world continues to grapple with the economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic, there’s two famous faces who have continued to see their wealth grow, while millions struggle.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and tech guru Elon Musk have spent much of 2020 vying for the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after soaring past some of the richest people on the planet.

Advert 10

Both of them have seen their wealth grow exponentially over the past 12 months, but for entirely different reasons.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos PA Images

Musk, who owns both electric car company Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, currently has a net worth of $167 billion, after successfully becoming one of the world’s few centibillionaires in August 2020.

The 49-year-old is currently ranked as the second-richest person in the world, just behind Bezos, after a huge increase in demand for electric vehicles saw Telsa shares rise to almost $700 a share, having soared by 731% in 2020 alone,’ The Guardian reports.

Advert 10

Musk currently owns 40.4 million Tesla shares, up from the 38.7 million he owned at the beginning of the year, which has contributed towards the $139.7 billion growth in fortune he has seen in the last year.

Elon Musk PA Images

In just 12 months, he has jumped from the 35th-richest person in the world to the second, overtaking Microsoft mogul Bill Gates in the process, according to Bloomberg’s rankings.

Meanwhile, the pandemic that has put millions of people out of jobs, pushed many businesses to the brink and plunged countries into economic despair, has left one man with more money than the rest of us could ever possibly comprehend.

Advert 10

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is currently ranked as not only the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $187 billion, but also the richest person who has ever lived, according to Forbes.

In fact, the 56-year-old is so rich that it takes one of the Amazon warehouse workers more than eight weeks – 293 hours – to earn what he earns in a single second.

Amazon PA Images

Of course, people all over the world have been forced to change the way they shop, with high streets being forced to shut down over various lockdowns and people opting to shop online from the comfort and safety of their own homes. And, without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest benefactor of this has been Bezos.

Advert 10

Although his actual net worth continues to fluctuate due to peaks and troughs in the stocks and shares market, Bezos actually became the first person on earth to have a net worth of more than $2 billion back in August 2020. His current net worth has dipped a little below that mark, after he began donating some of his cash towards scientists and activists tackling climate change.

Nevertheless, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down in many parts of the world, his wealth looks set to continue to grow, and the bets are on as to who will be the first to reach the next eye-watering milestone: $250 billion.

According to a UNILAD poll, 74.4% of readers believe Bezos will be the first of the billionaires to reach the astonishing figure, with Musk following behind with 21.3% of the vote.

Advert 10

Bill Gates followed in third place with just 2.5%, however having established himself as a philanthropist, it’s unlikely his net worth would grow to such heights as he continues to give so much away to organisations in need.

It’s no secret that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, particularly in this economic climate. Ah, to be rich.