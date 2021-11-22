Jeffrey Epstein And Ghislaine Maxwell Pictured Getting Blessed By Pope

Alamy

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell can be seen getting blessed by the Pope in a resurfaced photo.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in the US, accused of being a madam for her former partner Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and paedophile who was found dead in his cell in 2019 after also being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

Ahead of jury selection, the 59-year-old socialite told the court she hadn’t committed any crimes, and could be seen hugging, laughing and even blowing a kiss to her sister. Her trial is scheduled to begin on November 29, and is expected to last six weeks.

Alamy

A photo acquired by The Sun shows Epstein and Maxwell holding a private audience with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican back in 2003, prior to the pontiff’s death in 2005. According to the publication, the couple flew to Rome on his ‘Lolita Express’ jet for the meeting.

‘Pictures like this show just how powerful Epstein’s connections were and his ability to open almost any door. He managed to manipulate his way into royal palaces, the White House and the Vatican, all with Maxwell by his side,’ a source said.

Victims of Epstein have called for his other ‘groomers and recruiters’ who allegedly worked alongside Maxwell to also go on trial. There’s believed to be two other ‘accomplices’, but their identities haven’t been revealed.

Maxwell herself had requested the identities of the two alleged co-conspirators be revealed by prosecutors, so they wouldn’t be ambushed, as per The Telegraph.

‘It doesn’t seem right that only Maxwell is in the dock. There were others who facilitated the abuse and this makes it seem like it was only her,’ one anonymous victim said.

Alamy

The earlier indictment reads, ‘Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.’

‘The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18,’ it adds.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse’ with Prince Andrew at the age of 17, also claims she was a victim of Epstein and was trafficked by Maxwell on three occasions.

