Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell

PA Images

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly dead by suicide, law enforcements have said.

A gurney was spotted carrying a man who looked like Epstein out of Manhattan Correction Center at around 7.30am on Saturday, the New York Post reports.

This comes just two weeks after Epstein was put on suicide watch after he was found almost unconscious in his prison cell with injuries to his neck.

The 66-year-old multimillionaire financer was being held without bail pending trial on child sex-trafficking charges.

PA Images

In 2005, the Palm Police began investigating Epstein after a parent complained that he’d molested her 14-year-old daughter. Eventually, the banker pleaded guilty and was convicted of soliciting a prostitute and procuring an under-18 girl for prostitution in a Florida court in 2008.

He served 13-months in custody with work release as part of an arranged plea deal, where federal officers identified as many as 36 young girls had been molested.

Epstein was busted again on July 6 when he was accused of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

PA Images

One self-identified victim, Virginia Giuffre, says she was forced to perform sex acts with a series of prominent male figures including former Maine senator George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, money manager Glenn Dubin and MIT professor Marvin Minksy.

She also says she was forced to perform sex acts with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in 2001.

In response to the allegations, Buckingham Palace released a statement, which read:

This relates to proceedings in the United States, to which The Duke of York is not a party. Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, however faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

It’s now reported Epstein was found dead in his cell on Saturday, August 10.

