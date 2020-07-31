Jeffrey Epstein Hosted Bill Clinton On His Private Island, Documents Reveal PA Images

Documents from a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell reveal Jeffrey Epstein hosted Bill Clinton on his private island.

Advert

The revelation comes after Maxwell lost her last-minute bid to keep the documents, which come from the lawsuit put forward by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, from being released to the public.

The documents include testimony from Giuffre, during which she told lawyers that Clinton visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island with herself, ‘two young girls’ from New York, and Maxwell, who Giuffre accused of abusing her.

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell PA

Giuffre claimed Clinton travelled on Epstein’s private plane and stayed in his private residence on the Little St. James Island, where ‘orgies were a constant thing that took place’, the New York Post reports.

Advert

She recalled asking Epstein why the former president was there, saying he ‘laughed it off and said ‘well he owes me a favour’.’

Clinton apparently wasn’t the only famous person to take a trip on Epstein’s plane, as Giuffre said Clinton’s vice president Al Gore, and models Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum, were also aboard at one point at the same time as her.

She commented:

Just about anybody would fly on his plane. There was never any set routine who would come and would go. It was an influx of people on Jeffrey’s airplane.

Formal Impeachment Proceedings Against Donald Launched PA Images

Giuffre alleged that ‘orgies’ took place on the plane, as well as on the island, and said she would be onboard with Epstein and Maxwell when the sexual encounters occurred.

She told lawyers:

There would be sexual conduct, there would be foreplay, there was a bed in there, so we could basically reenact exactly what was happening in the house. It would start off with massaging or we would start off with foreplay, sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies.

Advert

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

The newly unsealed documents also revealed Giuffre testified that Maxwell had ‘continuous’ sex with girls and women in front of her, some of who she believed were as young as 15 years old.

According to the NY Post, she commented:

There were blondes, there were brunettes, there were redheads. They were all beautiful girls. I would say the ages ranged between 15 and 21.

Giuffre recalled one particular occasion on the island that saw models ‘flown in’ and ‘orgies held outside by the pool’.

Jeffrey Epstein private island PA Images

Elsewhere in the documents, Giuffre alleged to have travelled to Europe with Epstein and Maxwell on several occasions, where she was trafficked to high-profile, powerful men.

Maxwell has been criminally charged with perjury for allegedly lying under oath in the depositions. She has also been charged with acting as a sex trafficker for Epstein, an accusation to which she has pleaded not guilty.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.