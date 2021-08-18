Jeffrey Epstein Investigators Seek To Interview ‘Person Of Interest’ Prince Andrew

PA/BBC

Prince Andrew is now considered to be a ‘person of interest’ by Jeffrey Epstein investigators, reports have said.

US investigators are reportedly now seeking to interview Prince Andrew as a result of probing into activities of people linked to convicted sex offender Epstein.

A source familiar with the US inquiry said prosecutors are looking into the activities of Epstein’s associates, such as his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and now consider the Duke of York a ‘person of interest’ too.

Investigators are seeking to interview the royal about his friendship with Epstein in a bid to find out about possible co-conspirators, the source has revealed.

Prince Andrew, as well as now being a ‘person of interest’, will also be viewed as a potential witness.

In 2020, it was reported by Reuters that the royal was not cooperating with probes into the life of Epstein and had ‘sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate’.

Prince Andrew did not take part in an interview with federal authorities at the time and it is reported he continued to decline to talk with investigators.

Due to the royal’s reluctance to aid the investigation in the past, prosecutors do not think they will be able to interview him in the future, the source said, adding that the prince ‘doesn’t seem to want to talk to us’.

The news follows the filing of Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against the royal on claims of sexual abuse. Giuffre alleges that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to meet with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions when she was only 17-years-old.

Prince Andrew has continued to strenuously deny all of the allegations.