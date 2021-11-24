Jeffrey Epstein: Prison Documents Reveal New Details On Convicted Paedophile Before His Death

Alamy

Jeffrey Epstein denied having suicidal thoughts before he died by suicide, despite a report stating that a number of risk factors for suicide were ‘likely present’ in the convicted sex offender prior to his death.

Newly released documents forming a ‘Psychological Reconstruction of Inmate Death’ also revealed a pattern of errors made by prison staff in the lead up to his death in August 2019, including ‘significant discrepancies’ in the provision of basic services like eating and showering, and a failure to check on him for several hours on the night of his death.

Advert 10

According to the report, upon his entry into prison Epstein ‘denied any history of mental health problems, substance abuse and treatment’, but was described as ‘distraught, sad, and a little confused’.

Alamy

The report, published by The New York Times, paints a picture of a man isolated and with few meaningful relationships, stating ‘despite his many associates, he had limited significant or deep interpersonal ties… Indeed, his identity appeared to be based on his wealth, power, and association with other high-profile individuals.’

In the month leading up to his death, the billionaire was placed on and removed from psychological observation – a monitoring system less restrictive than suicide watch – multiple times, as well as being placed on suicide watch for 24 hours in late July. Epstein was ultimately removed from psychological observation due to a paperwork error, despite US Marshals noting ‘suicidal tendencies’ in Epstein as he attended a court hearing on July 31.

Advert 10

In a timeline of events leading to his death, a review of prison records ‘revealed a number of incomplete entries’ regarding Epstein’s provisions and basic services, such as medical records, showers and meals. On one occasion, a report even states there were ‘no sexual offense convictions’ for the inmate, despite Epstein’s numerous convictions relating to soliciting underage women for prostitution.

Alamy

According to CNN, a day prior to his death Epstein had terminated a visit with his legal team early, telling them he was going to call his mother, who died in 2004.

After he finished the call, the New York Times reports, Epstein returned to his cell and, as he had not been assigned a new cellmate at that time, was left alone and unmonitored for several hours. He was pronounced dead early the next morning.

Advert 10

The report concludes that the unsealing of documents revealing new allegations of sex crimes committed by Epstein likely contributed to his decision to end his own life. ‘The lack of significant interpersonal connections, a complete loss of his status in both the community and among associates, and the idea of potentially spending his life in prison were likely factors contributing to Mr. Epstein’s suicide,’ it states.