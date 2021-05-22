Jeffrey Epstein Prison Guards Falsified Records About Night Of Suicide

PA Images

The prison guards on duty when Jeffrey Epstein died are being disciplined for falsifying records on the night of his suicide.

Epstein made a huge amount of money in the finance sector and used his position to create an elite social circle, including presidents, princes and businessmen. However, it’s since been revealed Epstein was heavily involved in sexually abusing women and children.

Epstein was a convicted sex offender and was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges on the night he killed himself. He had pleaded not guilty. Epstein had previously been taken off suicide watch, after an earlier suspected suicide attempt. He was alone in his cell the night he died.

PA

Two prison workers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, are accused of browsing on the internet and sleeping while on guard duty. They have been charged with falsifying prison records to make it seem as though they had made required checks on Epstein before he was found dead in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on August 10.

The guards will now enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, which means they will face no time in prison for their actions, CBC reports.. Instead, they will have a supervised release and have been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Noel and Thomas will also have to fully cooperate with further investigations by the Justice Department.

Both guards admitted they ‘willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds’. Part of the reason given for the mistake is the hours that the prison workers were required to do.

PA Images

The guards were working overtime in the prison because of staff shortages. This meant that one was working their fifth straight day of overtime, while the other was on his second eight-hour shift of the day. As a result, many are pointing to failings in the staffing of the prison system as part of the reason Epstein never saw a prison sentence.

However, others are angered by the relatively light punishment for the guard. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate judiciary committee said:

One hundred hours of community service is a joke — this isn’t traffic court. The leader of an international child sex trafficking ring escaped justice, his co-conspirators had their secrets go to the grave with him, and these guards are going to be picking up trash on the side of the road.

Before they were arrested, both prison officers declined a plea deal with federal prosecutors.